IFFI 2023: Filmmaking is an organic journey where failure serves as a stepping stone towards success, says Madhur Bhandarkar

Panaji, Nov 23 (IANS) National Award-winning Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has said that filmmaking is an organic journey where failure serves as a stepping stone towards success.

Madhur Bhandarkar during ‘In Conversation’ session at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at the Kala Academy — Goa, spoke on Wednesday about the challenges in filmmaking.

Emphasising the organic nature of filmmaking, Bhandarkar championed the notion that failure is an integral part of the creative process.

“Filmmaking is an organic journey where failure serves as a stepping stone towards success. It’s indispensable in crafting superior content,” he expressed.

“A film stems from an idea. Realistic cinema holds a significant place in the cinematic landscape. Realistic films have the power to resonate deeply with audiences, navigating the duality of being both artistic and commercially impactful,” he said.

Highlighting the pivotal role of research in filmmaking, Bhandarkar identified it as the cornerstone of his craft.

He asserted, “Research is the USP of filmmaking. It’s the foundation that enriches storytelling, lending depth and authenticity to the narrative.”

Addressing the challenges faced by filmmakers, especially concerning finances and creative freedom, Bhandarkar candidly acknowledged, “There is no doctrine for box office success. Finances and the freedom of content pose formidable challenges. However, aspiring filmmakers should persevere with conviction.”

Offering invaluable advice to budding filmmakers, Bhandarkar underscored the significance of conviction and self-belief.

“Creative satisfaction in filmmaking demands unwavering conviction. It’s not an easy path, but believing in the script and oneself is paramount,” he advised.

