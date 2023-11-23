scorecardresearch
IFFI 2023: Ketan Anand announces web series on Dev Anand, ‘Haqeeqat’ sequel

Director Ketan Anand graced the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday.

Ketan Anand announces web series on Dev Anand, ‘Haqeeqat’ sequel _pic courtesy news agency

Director Ketan Anand graced the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday. During the media interaction, Ketan was asked about the webseries on 100 years of legendary Bollywood superstar Dev Anand.

Talking about the webseries, he said: “It’s a celebration of the man. Enough has been said about him. I’m going to talk about the Dev in him, not the man in Dev. I’m not going to talk about the trivialities of him. He left behind an aura, a vibration, he was a legend and I feel legends don’t die. I celebrate 60 or 70 years of his career. I’m going to invite all those people whom he was connected with.”

Ketan is the son of Dev Anand’s brother Chetan Anand. He also spoke about how in the current age cinema defines culture.

He said: “Cinema is the language of the planet today. You don’t look at cultures in terms of languages. The age of languages is over. Come to a universal language where it will bring human beings together. You have to think from universities to the universe. Cinema is the universal language.”

Ketan also announced ‘Haqeeqat 2’, a sequel to the 1964 war drama ‘Haqeeqat’, directed by Chetan Anand.

The 54th IFFI is being held in Goa.

