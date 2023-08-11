scorecardresearch
IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Rani Mukerji was named the Best Actress In Film (Female),  Vijay Varma as Best Actor (Male) In Series took home the top honours at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).  

Rani won for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ and Mohit Agarwal took home the award for Best Performance in Film (Male) for ‘Agra’.

While ‘Sita Ramam’ was announced the Best Film, ‘Agra’ the Best Indie Film, Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur was feted with Best Director.

‘To Kill A Tiger’ took home the Best Documentary.

Vijay Varma for ‘Dahaad’ and Rajshri Deshpande for ‘Trial By Fire’ were named as Best Performance (Male) and Best Performance (Female) in a series respectively.

Period Drama ‘Jubilee’ starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor was tagged as the Best Series.

Best Short Film – People’s Choice honour was won by ‘Connection Kya Hain’ andBest Short Film – Australia was ‘Home’ by Mark Russel Bernard.

Equality in Cinema Awards went to the movie ‘Darlings’, People’s Choice Award was given to SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan was honoured with Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema.

Diversity in Cinema Award went to Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar took home the Disruptor Award and Rainbow Stories Award went to Onir for ‘Pine Cone’.

–IANS

dc/prw

5
