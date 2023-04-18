Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy; Fans ask who is the father?

Ileana D’cruz has been missing from the glitz and glam. The actress is quite active on social media sharing updates about herself.

She has now surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy. She took the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post where she hinted that she is expecting.

Netizens are curious to know who will be the father to the baby as they ask when she got married.

Ileana D’cruz took to her official Instagram handle to share two monochrome pictures that talk about her pregnancy. She shared a picture of onesie with, “And so the adventure begins” printed on it.

The second picture is of a pendant that reads mama. Both pictures hint that she is all set to welcome the baby. Announcing her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible the actress wrote, “Coming soon.” Adding further she expressed she can’t wait to meet her little darling.

Check out Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy below: