scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Lahore’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Ban Ja Rani’, has once again collaborated with Nikhita Gandhi of ‘Jugnu’ fame after their last hit ‘Naach Meri Rani’. The new track is titled ‘Illusion’ and is inspired by Guru’s memory of his school crush.

The lyrics of the song narrate Guru’s heartfelt recollection of his school crush where he imagines a hypothetical conversation he could never have with her.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said: “The very first thought that struck my mind after hearing about this was – Let’s do it! It was an instant yes for this exceptional collaboration, and I didn’t give it a second thought”.

He further mentioned: “I am extremely happy to be a part of this with my dear friend Nikhita. The track that we have worked on together – Illusion is a wonderful Punjabi post-house record, the first of its kind. So excited for the world to hear it!”

The track is a part of the second episode of MTV’s ‘McDonald’s i’m lovin’ it Live’ and features both Guru and Nikhita.

Talking about her experience with Guru on the show, Nikhita Gandhi shared: “I’m elated to be working with Guru on this eclectic Punjabi track on ‘i’m lovin’ it Live’. As someone who enjoys singing English pop and jazz stuff apart from Bollywood, I was so excited to get on board with this record and fuse Guru’s classic banger Punjabi tunes to my western influences! He’s so much fun to be around and it’s weird that we only met after ‘Naach Meri Rani’ on a flight back from LA. We finally got something to jam on together and ‘i’m lovin’ it’.”

McDonald’s has partnered with Viacom18 for ‘McDonald’s i’m lovin’ it Live’. The episode will air on April 21 at 7 p.m. on MTV.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Need someone like Tewatia, Miller who could finish the game, says SRH coach Brian Lara
Next article
Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study
This May Also Interest You
Feature

‘Jigar’: The last standard-bearer of classical ghazal

Sports

'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style

Sports

Title race hots up in Premier League as Arsenal held while Man City cruise to win

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's tight spell, and Shubman Gill's fifty lead Gujarat to a six-wicket victory (ld)

Technology

Nothing Ear (2): Unique design, impressive sound & more

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slaying in blue saree

News

Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Technology

Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings

News

Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy; Fans ask who is the father?

Health & Lifestyle

Smartphone study reveals bodily rhythm affects behaviour

Technology

S.Korean apex court upholds record $761 mn fine on Qualcomm

News

Taking forward her love for writing, Tulsi Kumar not only sings but also pens the lyrics of her track ‘Awaara’ from ‘Truly Konnected’ series....

Technology

Malware ‘Goldson’ infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 mn downloads

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enjoy taco date amid romance rumours

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US