'Indian audiences are evolving, expect quality filmmaking,' says director Rahhat Kazmi

The writer and director of ‘Country Of Blind’, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, has opened up on the compelling perspective on the state of Indian cinema, and the changes he deems necessary for it to thrive on a global scale. The movie stars Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah.

Rahhat expressed: “I genuinely believe that after the surge of OTT platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian cinema has encountered a set of challenges, and these challenges are of great significance.”

“The reason behind their importance lies in the fact that we, the audience, have been remarkably generous and affectionate toward our favourite stars. This generosity often resulted in even mediocre films making substantial profits,” he added.

Rahhat went on: “However, I’ve observed that there’s a substantial shift occurring. Indian audiences are evolving, and their expectations for higher quality filmmaking are on the rise. This transformation is primarily driven by the understanding that there’s no alternative if the industry is to sustain itself. While we’ve always had a handful of visionary filmmakers who push the boundaries and consistently entertain audiences with exceptional films, there’s another side to this story.”

Emphasising the impact of OTT and the race to produce content, Rahhat said: “Many in the film industry, particularly some of the old-school producers, have been inclined to take shortcuts in their pursuit of producing hit films.”

“In the past, during the 1990s, they would acquire foreign film DVDs and instruct writers to essentially replicate them through a rather uninspired ‘copy-paste’ approach. With the advent of the internet, these practices were exposed, leading to legal consequences,” he said.

“In recent years, a disconcerting pattern has emerged where major stars and prominent producers secure official rights to remake South Indian films, often resulting in subpar versions. This trend raises a poignant question: ‘Where are the original stories? You often resort to replication or remakes. How can cinema truly evolve?’ This question is particularly relevant in a country brimming with a multitude of untold stories in every city and village, along with countless legends and literary narratives,” he continued.

However, Rahhat believes in the power of the audience and added: “I firmly believe that audiences are becoming increasingly demanding, and they’re not easily pleased by a barrage of special effects. Instead, they yearn for a compelling narrative.”

Produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Namita Lal, Zeba Sajid, and co-producers Jayant Jaiswal and Jitendra Rai, in association with Assad Motion Pictures, and backed by Reliance Entertainment, ‘Country Of Blind’ is set for more international screenings before it graces Indian theatres.