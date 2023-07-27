scorecardresearch
India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Stolen’, which has been officially selected for screening at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, is a story of a newborn belonging to a tribal community and follows the events after it is snatched away from its mother.

The film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer, and has been directed by Karan Tejpal. It has been written by Agadbumb, Karan Tejpal and Gaurav Dhingra, the latter is known for ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Banerjee shared, “I am proud to be part of a project that’s standing abreast with the finest of world cinema talent (with reference to selection at the Venice Film Festival). After almost five years of mainstream acting, I was looking for edgy exciting work beyond the confines of popular cinema. When Karan and Gaurav presented me with the script, I was thrilled by the original concept and fresh approach towards its execution.”

“Despite all the challenges, I always believed in the vision and capabilities of my producer and director. Even during the shoot, I could sense that we were making something really special and they have proved me right. The film’s selection at Venice is also a recognition of the hard work and dedication poured into every aspect of the film by a dedicated and diligent crew who made our dream come to life. I’m sure this edge-of-the-seat thriller will find a place in the hearts of audiences and critics, with its unique storytelling and deeply emotional core,” he added.

The film begins in the wee hours of a cold morning at a railway station in remote rural India. A five month old baby is stolen from the clutches of her mother, Jhumpa Mahato, an impoverished tribal woman.

Two brothers, Gautam and Raman, both young men, witness the kidnapping. Their already tenuous relationship is further tested while trying to help her when they become embroiled in the complexities of the investigation.

Gaurav Dhingra, Producer and co-writer, said: “I feel grateful and elated. The selection of our film ‘Stolen’ at Venice International Film festival 2023 vindicates my stand that we can make edge-of-the-seat binge worthy content in India, designed for a global Audience. ‘Stolen’ is a de-facto ‘World Wide Acquisition’ for a Global streamer, owing to its lean and pacey narrative as well as impeccable storytelling, vivid characters and electrifying performances.”

“While distributing my films ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ and ‘Faith Connections’ in more than 70 countries, I realised the immense affinity that audiences worldwide have for stories coming from India. With ‘Stolen’, we have distilled the art of producing a truly Global film by ensuring that we addressed universal anxieties with local flavours structured in an action packed mystery thriller format, creating an irresistible work of cinema which can be consumed globally,” he added.

