Infusing rustic, folk traditions, ‘The Village’ soundtrack is an absolute horror

A pure scaretale, the overall soundtrack of 'The Village' is just the perfect album you could ask for in a horror feature. Rooted in rustic and folk traditions, there is a powerful sense of an otherworldly darkness lurking in the corner, and it feels very real.

At times utterly terrifying and at times festive, ‘The Village’ jukebox feels like a bit of an emotional whiplash as it can really mess up the emotions given that you don’t know what to expect at all as it changes tone.

The soundtrack is overalla very ingeniously composed piece, and pieces such as the title track, ‘ThaayiSong’ prove this.

The instrumentation is also something that really drives in the feeling of an occult-like horror, as the sound of dholaks and bamboo flutes don’t really give you any kind of warmth, rather it just feels very ominous and sinister.

There is also a lot of experimentation on the soundtrack as ‘The Village’ jukebox even fuses ambient dark pop and freestyle rapping.

At points the whole album can drive in the feeling of pure edge and attitude, but then using the voices of children, it really isn’t super happy.

The titular track, ‘Thaayi Song’, ‘Memento Mori’, ‘Jigum Wa’, are some of the most ingeniously written tracks, as they infuse the traditional folk horror sound with mainstream ambient pop, rap, and swag while not taking away anything from the original horror feel.

