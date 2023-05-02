scorecardresearch
Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, has shared that her father — director Vinod Talwar — cannot ever consume a piece of audio-visual content as just an audience, the mind of director in him is constantly analysing the technical aspects of the films or a series.

Vinod Talwar is a veteran director, and was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ which was based on the world of pulp movies and everything that the genre entails.

The actress told IANS: “I know that when he watches something, the mind of the director is always working and that he can’t consume content as an audience, he is always thinking about technical aspects. And it’s the same with me, we discuss things like the editing, the background score, the performances.”

Isha said the OTT series ‘Jubilee’, which has sparked a memefest on ‘Madan Kumar Bh*****d’, is her father’s recent favourite.

“Jubilee is something that he really enjoyed and binge watched. He discussed which performance moved him. We can’t watch a piece of content in its totality, our minds organically think in the direction of technicalities and the craft,” the actress added.

‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ drops on Disney+Hotstar on May 5.

