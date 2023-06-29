scorecardresearch
'It feels I am back home': Ravi Behl on his comeback with 'The Night Manager'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Ravi Behl, who made his comeback as an actor after more than 20 years with the show ‘The Night Manager’, said it felt as if he was back “home”.

Ravi Behl made his acting debut with the film ‘Morchha’ in 1980 and ‘Ghulam-E-Mustafa’ which was released in 1997 was his last film as an actor. Post that he was seen in the show ‘Boogie Woogie’.

As he made his comeback as an actor with the first season of ‘The Night Manager’, he spoke about it during the press conference held for the second season of the show.

Talking about his career graph, he said: “I don’t believe my career went up and down. I feel everyone goes through this. I did ‘Narsimha’, ‘Agnisakshi’ and ‘Ghulam-E-Mustafa’. Post that , I did ‘Boogie Woogie’ for 15 years. When ‘Boogie Woogie’ ended, I thought now I don’t want to do anything. I took a long break. Then during the lockdown I felt I should do something now. It was then I decided to go back to my first love, acting. I had changed my look then and Sandeep, our director, liked me for this role.”

He further mentioned: “Obviously I was coming back as an actor after more than 20 years so I was a bit nervous. But then my family members told me you can never forget acting. So don’t worry. One of my friends gave me the confidence to get back to the sets. When I went on the sets of the show for the first day in Sri Lanka, I was a bit nervous. But then Anil Kapoor made me so comfortable. Just after an hour I felt I was back home. It was a pleasure working on the show and I want to continue doing this now.”

Ravi plays the role of Jaiveer who is Shellys’ (Anil Kapoor) associate in the show ‘The Night Manager’ . The second season of the show is dropping on Disney+Hotstar on June 30.

–IANSnewsline/aa/kvd

