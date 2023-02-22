scorecardresearch
It took 4 years to bring 'Kai Po Che' to audience: Abhishek Kapoor

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Director Abhishek Kapoor, whose film ‘Kai Po Che’ completed 10 years on Wednesday, has shared that it took him four years to put the film together.

“It took me four years to bring ‘Kai Po Che’ to the audience. As a director, it was a challenging and fulfilling project. It was brilliant working with three new talents and there were multiple challenges when we made the film, but we braved them all,” Kapoor said.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’, ‘Kai Po Che’ starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Kapoor also marvelled at his actors reaching great heights in their careers.

“Today, Raj and Amit are both top actors and as a director I feel proud to have worked with them,” he said.

‘Kai Po Che’ had premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Kapoor said he will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in an upcoming action adventure film.

The director is busy scouting the location to kick-start shooting for the yet-to-be titled film.

