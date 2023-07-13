'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon says she is going through a “vulnerable time” post her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, but is happy to be able to connect with fans via social media.

The Oscar winner, 47, had announced her divorce in a statement on Instagram in March. The estranged couple have 10-year-old son Tennessee together, reports Female First UK.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon said she is pleased she is able to connect with her fans now via social media about how she is feeling, because she felt she had so much less control when she split from first husband Ryan Phillippe in 2008.

Witherspoon, who has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star, said: “It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.”

She continued: “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me,” she said.

she added: “I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

The ‘Morning Show’ actress used to worry about landing certain roles and how she was perceived, but she has embraced an “I don’t care” attitude now she’s getting older.

She said: “I think you start to realise there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time. It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions. I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling.”

