Radhika Apte Vs Keerthy Suresh in edgy revenge thriller ‘Akka’

Yash Raj Films’ streaming production arm YRF Entertainment has green-lit its next tentpole project, an edgy revenge thriller that pits two of the most acclaimed female actors in India today against each other! It is going to be Keerthy Suresh vs Radhika Apte in this deliciously devilish period thriller.

“Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are considered two of the most gifted female actors in India today. They are incredibly natural artistes are hailed as sheer tour de force on screen having delivered incredible performances project after project! So, the fact that Keerthy and Radhika have been pitted against each other makes Akka one of the most intriguing streaming projects being made in the country currently!” informs a trade source.

“The project is being helmed by debutant writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind that has been recently found by Aditya Chopra. His vision for Akka grabbed Aditya’s attention and the project was green-lit instantly with a brief from Adi to make Akka one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make. Every detail of this project will be kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue around this series,” the source adds.

YRF Entertainment’s first series The Railway Men is a global success story currently as it is trending amongst the Top 10 shows worldwide on Netflix! It is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

YRF Entertainment’s second series is Mandala Murders, a multi-season series billed as a gritty crime thriller. Vaani Kapoor, who won critical acclaim playing a transgender character in film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, leads the series, her debut in the streaming space, alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta (of Gullak fame). Surveen Chawla (Decoupled) and Jameel Khan (Gullak) are in prominent roles. The series is currently in production.

“YRF Entertainment wants to produce fresh clutter-breaking projects that can contribute in shaping the content landscape of India. With each project, it is stamping its intent to tell incredible Indian stories to a global audience at a scale that no one has ever seen before. Success of The Railway Men, which has become a runaway hit and has also got unanimously positive reviews & word of mouth endorsement from audience, proves this,” the source further says.