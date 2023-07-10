Jackie Shroff feted with Gujarat State Government Award for 'Ventilator'

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like ‘Parinda’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Tridev’ and several others, has received the Gujarat State Government Award for his film ‘Ventilator’.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revolves around the story of a family coming together to support their relative in the hospital. The actor portrayed a complex and emotionally torn character in the film which connected with the audience.

Speaking of him being rewarded, Jackie said: “Every role I take on is a new challenge. ‘Ventilator’ is another movie I really enjoyed doing and the character had a lot of different emotions to deliver.”

He further mentioned: “I’m humbled and grateful to be honoured with this award. It motivates me to keep pushing myself and continue to provide my fans with movies they like to watch.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajnikanth.