Jackie Shroff used to make ‘anda curry patta’ for son Tiger Shroff after shooting

Tiger Shroff said that his father Jackie Shroff is a "really good cook"

By Agency News Desk
Actor Tiger Shroff said that his father Jackie Shroff is a “really good cook” and revealed that the veteran Bollywood star would make a “meal of anda curry patta” after coming home from shoots.

Talking about Jackie’s cooking, Tiger said: “He used to make it for me all the time, you know, after he used to pack up from his shoots, come home and cook himself a meal of Anda Curry patta and the same for me…He is a really good cook.”

The 67-year-old star, who has worked in films such as ‘Hero’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Karma’ and ‘Ram Lakhan’ to name a few, went viral on social media after he shared easy recipes of “bhindi” (ladyfinger) and “kaddu” (pumpkin).

Social media influencers made videos of his recipes and even shared it online.

Tiger was on the chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, hosted by actress Neha Dhupia.

Talking about his upcoming films, the 33-year-old actor will next be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on Eid.

‘No Filter Neha’ Season 6 is on JioTV and JioTV+.

