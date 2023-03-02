scorecardresearch
Jackie Shroff wishes Tiger on birthday with collage of throwback images

Jackie Shroff, who is known for his uber cool attitude, took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet birthday post for his son, Tiger Shroff.

By News Bureau

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for his uber cool attitude, took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet birthday post for his son, Tiger Shroff.

In the post, he shared an adorable collage of pictures from when Tiger was a kid, showing his love for his son and his immense pride in all of his accomplishments.

He captioned the post, “Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff”.

Not many people know but Jackie had also shot for a video with Tiger when the latter was just a toddler. The promotional video was of a song titled ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’, and it revolved around national integration and conveyed the message of communal harmony.

The song starred baby Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor can be spotted with their fathers Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. It also starred other Indian cinema bigwigs like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Naseeruddin Shah, among actors from the Southern and Bengali film industry like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

A few days ago, Jackie’s ‘anda-kaddhipatta’ video also went viral on social media in which he shared the recipe of egg tempered with curry leaves.

WPL 2023: Meg Lanning named Delhi Capitals captain, Jemimah Rodrigues to be vice-captain (ld)
Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from Scotland
