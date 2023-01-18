Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who has over the years donned several iconic looks from his stole wearing Ravi Mathur from ‘Tridev’, the rugged biker in ‘Hero’ or the the lead character in ‘King Uncle’, is back with yet another avatar, this time a rather intense one in the recently released teaser of ‘Quotation Gang’.

His look is everything grunge with salt and pepper hair, thick stubble and a bruised face with eyes giving out the death stare. Although the look is intense, the actor soon became habitual to it as it became a part of his system.

The actor said: “My look for the film ‘Quotation Gang’ was definitely intense but I eventually got used to it and I liked my character. I am glad to have worked in the film and the entire star cast was really supportive. I cannot wait for the audience to watch this film soon.”

After giving hits in Tamil like ‘Aaranya Kaandam’, ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ and ‘Bigil’, Jackie will be starring in the film directed by Vivek.K. Kannan. The film is based on a real gang that operates from Kerala.

