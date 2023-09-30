scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jacqueline Fernandez posts pic with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture posing with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy.

By Agency News Desk
Jacqueline Fernandez posts pic with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme _ pic courtesy news agency
Jacqueline Fernandez posts pic with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a picture posing with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme from Italy. The picture comes a day after Jacqueline was seen with US pop star Selena Gomez in Tuscany. This has led to chatter about the ‘Housefull’ actress’ debut internationally.

In the picture with Selena, which was shared by one Caroline Franklin, the caption read: “Tuscany mems”.

To which, Jacqueline replied: “Best days ever!”

On Friday, Jean Claude took to his Instagram handle and shared a joint post with Jacqueline.

The caption reads: “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen with Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’.

The film follows a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her.

It is directed by Vaibhav Misra.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Sarabjot, Divya win silver for India in 10m air pistol Mixed Team shooting (Ld)
Next article
Karishma Tanna gets nominated for 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival, calls playing Jagruti Pathak enriching
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US