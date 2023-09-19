Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new pink hair colour to celebrate her b'day

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Jada Pinkett Smith updating fans about her journey with alopecia, debuted a new pink hair color to celebrate her birthday.

The former ‘Red Table Talk’ host, who turned 52 recently, showed her 11.4 million Instagram followers that she’s now given her hair a refreshing new pale pink colour, with her now actually having some good hair growth, marking the total improvement.

“This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise (sic)”, Pinkett Smith posted, along with a self-portrait of the actress staring into the camera with her head resting against her fingers, showcasing her shining new hue of pink cropped hairdo, accentuating and complementing her manicure.

In the photo, Pinkett Smith, who has been open about living with alopecia for a while now kept her makeup minimal, with well-shaped brows to highlight her eyes and a translucent gloss on her lips, paired with a chic black turtleneck and silver hoop earrings, People reported.

The post drew birthday messages from celebrities, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, the former musical partner of Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith. “Happy Birthday My Sister!!!!” DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote. “Hbd sis ,” Lauren London added.

Back on August 7, she shared two selfies on Instagram.

In the first photo, her head appeared to be shaved, while in the second, her hair was bleached blonde and improved a shade more, as it began to grow. “This hair here is act’n like it’s try’n a make a comeback. Still have some trouble spots but – we’ll see,” she captioned the post.

Pinkett Smith first opened up during an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ in 2018 that she was losing her hair.

“A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans,” she said. “Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ ” she continued. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she added. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ “

She concluded: “Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”

