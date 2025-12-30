Jaideep Ahlawat To Replace Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3?

The upcoming instalment of the popular Drishyam franchise has been surrounded by controversy following actor Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit from Drishyam 3. Addressing the speculation and confusion surrounding the casting changes, director Abhishek Pathak has now clarified whether Jaideep Ahlawat will replace Akshaye in the film and shed light on what led to the unexpected departure.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Abhishek Pathak made it clear that while Jaideep Ahlawat is indeed part of Drishyam 3, he is not stepping into Akshaye Khanna’s role. “No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character,” the director stated, putting an end to rumours that had been circulating on social media and in trade circles.

Abhishek also spoke in detail about the circumstances surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the project. According to him, the actor walked out just days before the film was set to go on floors, despite having formally committed to the project. “All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors,” Abhishek revealed.

The director explained that by the time Akshaye exited, several pre-production steps had already been completed. The character’s look had been finalized, costumes were in the process of being made, and full narrations had already taken place. Abhishek added that Akshaye had loved the script and the direction in which the story was heading, making the sudden withdrawal even more unexpected.

Delving deeper into the creative disagreement, Abhishek said that Drishyam 3 picks up exactly from where the previous film ended. This continuity posed a challenge due to Akshaye’s appearance requirements. “My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon and in the evening he comes back with hair. How is it possible?” the director said, explaining the logistical and narrative inconsistency he discussed with the actor while trying to convince him to stay on.

Meanwhile, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak had earlier shared his version of the situation in an interview with news agency ANI. He confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has been brought on board in a newly conceptualised role that reworks the dramatic function originally intended for Akshaye’s character. “We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat. We have added a new character. He is doing it now. He will do what Akshaye was doing, but he will come in a new form. We are presenting him in a very good way,” the producer said.

Despite these clarifications, the controversy has escalated into a legal dispute. Kumar Mangat Pathak reportedly sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna, accusing him of backing out of Drishyam 3 after accepting the signing amount and committing his dates to the project. The producers have allegedly sought compensation, citing financial losses incurred due to the actor’s abrupt exit at a critical stage of production.

As of now, Akshaye Khanna has not issued any public statement responding to the allegations or the legal notice. His silence has only added to the speculation surrounding the fallout, with fans and industry insiders closely watching how the situation unfolds.

Despite the casting shake-up, Drishyam 3 remains one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Ajay Devgn will once again headline the film as Vijay Salgaonkar, a character that has become iconic for his calm intelligence and moral strength.

Vijay Salgaonkar is portrayed as a simple, middle-class man who takes on powerful forces not through aggression or violence, but with sharp wit, unwavering determination, and deep love for his family. Ajay Devgn’s performance in the earlier films was widely praised, and expectations are high for the third instalment.

The original ensemble cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, ensuring continuity in the story’s emotional and dramatic arcs. The makers have hinted that Drishyam 3 will take the narrative to a new level, promising intense courtroom drama, psychological tension, and unexpected twists.

With Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise in a newly written role and the core cast returning, the filmmakers aim to deliver yet another edge-of-the-seat thriller. While the controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s exit has drawn attention, the focus now shifts to whether Drishyam 3 can live up to the high standards set by its predecessors.