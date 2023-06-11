scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jane Campion recalls two films that left an imprint on her teenage mind

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, June 11 (IANS) These days Jane Campion — Palme d’Or and Oscar-winning film director — is celebrated for a vein of heartfelt cinema that is aching and quirky, rather than gushing, writes ‘Variety’.

She’s also an intelligent and determined female pioneer who has had to struggle for her present standing in a male-dominated industry.

The Sydney Film Festival this week is showcasing and contextualising Campion’s body of work, ‘Variety’ reports. Its screening programme includes all nine of her feature films, from “Two Friends” to “The Power of the Dog”, and a selection of her shorts.

“For our 70th edition, we wanted to present a retrospective commensurate with the milestone, reflecting the audacious and boundary pushing filmmaking synonymous with our festival and region. There was no one more appropriate than Jane Campion,” said SFF Director Nashen Moodley in notes ahead of the event.

India, incidentally, is being represented at the Festival, which opened on June 7, by the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer “Joram” (directed by Devashish Makhija), “Kennedy” (Anurag Kashyap’s much-anticipated noir drama) and “The Winter Within” (directed by Aamir Bashir).

On Saturday, the Festival screened Julie Bertucelli’s 2022 documentary “Jane Campion, the Cinema Woman” ahead of an on-stage interview between the filmmaker and critic and former SFF programmer David Stratton.

Conducted largely in chronological order, according to ‘Variety’, the interview quickly revealed that Campion’s broad-minded parents and Luis Bunuel, the master of the surreal, had been early and significant influences.

Campion recalled her mother taking her teenage daughter to the Spanish-Mexican auteur’s film about a housewife-prostitute, “Belle de Jour”.

“(Bunuel) felt like a bolt of energy. Because he saw the world like I feel it too. It’s hard to be surreal and often apparently silly and funny. And, you know, of course, I take myself quite seriously,” Campion said.

Her theatre director father, adds ‘Variety’, took the 16-year-old Campion to Nicolas Roeg and Donald Cammell’s controversial “Performance”, a crime drama that involved an encounter between a rock star and a violent mobster that was banned in some countries, including Australia.

“It felt like I was sort of stretching out beyond my capacity. And the film was inviting you to a new understanding of the world,” Campion said.

Both the stage interview and Bertucelli’s doc, ‘Variety’ notes, cited the uncomfortable Cannes response to Campion’s 1989 film “Sweetie”, a quirky tale of female best friends.

Mass walkouts at the festival premiere left the director feeling “completely humiliated”, only for her to find crumbs of comfort from the divisive and domineering Cannes talent scout Pierre Rissient, who reassured her that “the right people liked it”.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Telugu Talons for second straight win
Next article
French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Lebanon announces end of cholera outbreak

Technology

Iran's atomic chief hails nuclear progress despite threats, sanctions

Health & Lifestyle

School children account for nearly quarter of Sri Lanka's dengue patients: Official

Sports

Silence is the source of great strength: Kohli's cryptic message after WTC Final defeat

Sports

FIH Pro League: India quell Argentina 2-1 to end their campaign with 30 points

Sports

WTC Final: I fail to understand the exclusion of Ashwin, says Tendulkar after India's defeat

Sports

French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major (Ld)

Sports

President Murmu hails Djokovic as inspiring youth icon

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots edge out Garvit Gujarat in a hotly-contested tie

News

Starry turnout at Krishna Bhatt, Vedant Sarda's wedding reception

Sports

WTC Final: Would prefer 20-25 days' time to prepare for a game like this, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major

Sports

Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Telugu Talons for second straight win

Sports

WTC Final: Batting was in a shambles, especially the shot-making, says Sunil Gavaskar after India's defeat

Sports

U-17 Asian Cup: Father's vision fuels India midfielder Gurnaj Singh's World Cup hopes

Sports

WTC Final: There are a lot of players who are doing really well in our domestic cricket, says Rohit Sharma

Health & Lifestyle

1,3000 Gujarat cops trained in basic life-saving skills

News

'KGF' star Yash shakes legs at budding hero Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding party

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US