Janhvi Kapoor to start second schedule of NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’ from Oct 24

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bawaal’, will kickstart the second shoot schedule of her under-production film ‘Devara’ on October 24. The film also stars NTR Jr, who registered global success with his historical fiction film ‘RRR’, along with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The film reunites NTR Jr with director Koratala Siva after their last association ‘Janatha Garage’ which was released in 2016.

As per a source, Janhvi will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be extended till January next year.

The source said: “Janhvi will be starting the second shoot schedule for ‘Devara’ with NTR Jr on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule for only 3 days. She will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be approximately extended till January for 3 to 4 months.”

Earlier, director Koratala Siva had revealed that the film will be a two-part release in order to do justice to its meticulously detailed storytelling.

Taking to social media, Koratala said in a video where he mixed Telugu and English: “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part.”

Concluding his message, he said: “So, we decided to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning.”

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.