scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Japanese fans travel to Chennai to see 'PS-2', Karthi welcomes them home

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Fans of star Karthi flew down from Japan to see his latest release ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ with Tamil audience. However, the large-hearted actor welcomed them home to interact with them.

Having learnt from their visit, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with them. Pictures of the actor with his “international” fans are doing the rounds on social media.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared a gamut of pictures and captioned it: “#PonniyinSelvan | After #Rajini it’s for #Karthi !! Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai, to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with Tamil audience. Apparently, they watched movie for about 4 times and also happened to meet actor Karthi at his residence.”

In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Virkam, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among many others.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sudhanshu Pandey to feature in solo single 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen' after almost five years
Next article
KGMU to get FENO machine for asthma detection
This May Also Interest You
Technology

KGMU to get FENO machine for asthma detection

News

Sudhanshu Pandey to feature in solo single 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen' after almost five years

Sports

KL Rahul should have come out in middle overs: Tom Moody

Technology

Samsung Galaxy devices get Bing AI-featured SwiftKey support

Technology

Zypp Electric deploys 2K EVs in Bengaluru, plans to add 8K more

Health & Lifestyle

US reports Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

News

'Ajooni' actress Ayushi Khurana shares hydration tips for summers

Technology

MediaTek unveils 'Dimensity 7050' to power 5G smartphones in India

News

'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' actor Vikam Pratap starved himself, spent nights in biting cold for his role

Technology

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma, says experts

Sports

Madrid Open: Tsitsipas beats Baez to reach last-16, Fritz moves past Garin

Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Jenna Ortega flaunts her best Wednesday black corset gown

Sports

'I don't know why he's over playing IPL', Michael Clarke wants Hazlewood to focus on preparing for Ashes

Technology

Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twinning in monochrome at Met Gala Carpet

News

Xulfi, the dark stallion of Pakistani music

Sports

'It wasn't the nicest thing to see': Kumble on Kohli, Gambhir ugly brawl

Sports

Hockey gives youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir a new direction

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US