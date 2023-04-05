scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jaswir Kaur to play Ali's mother in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Film and TV actress Jaswir Kaur has been roped in to play the role of lead character Ali’s (Abhishek Nigam) mother, Roshani in the show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’.

Talking about her role, Jaswir said: “Roshani is a character with a lot to offer. Her nobility, kindness and endless displays of courage make her a force to be reckoned with. She is a strong woman and an extremely loving mother.”

Jaswir has acted in several movies like ‘Soldier’, ‘Taal’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Yaadein’, among others. She was also part of TV shows such as ‘CID’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Gangaa’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, ‘Anupamaa’, and many more.

She further spoke about playing a mother in her new show and said: “To play a character of such prowess is a dream come true. I am looking forward to being part of the show and also admire the content of it.”

‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
About 52% of organisations suffered data breach in past 2 years globally: Report
Next article
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss; elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina, Sameer, and Aakarshi ousted; Tanya, Mithun, Priyanshu advance

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss; elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Technology

About 52% of organisations suffered data breach in past 2 years globally: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Can ChatGPT aid in breast cancer screening advice?

News

'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown

Sports

Sportspersons in Punjab to get millet dishes

Sports

Kim Cotton becomes first female on-field umpire in men's international cricket

Technology

Facebook to let you play games during video calls on Messenger

News

Elnaaz Norouzi shares how it was to work with Gerard Butler in 'Kandahar'

News

Sonali Kukreja is on cloud nine working with Gautam Rode for 'Mujhse Pehle'

News

Raja Kumari to release new album 'The Bridge' on April 28

Technology

Apple India retail store to boost overall ecosystem experience for users: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

'No Covid clusters in TN', says Ma Subramanian

Technology

US alcohol counselling cos leaked over 1 lakh patients' data with advertisers

News

Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her martial arts training session

Technology

Bob Lee, Cash App creator and ex-CTO of Square, stabbed to death

Health & Lifestyle

Tripura bans import of pigs amid swine flu scare

Technology

Antibiotics and resistance 'two-way street' between animals & humans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US