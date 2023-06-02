Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs such as ‘Srivalli’, ‘Guzarish’, and others, has collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and playback singer Akriti Kakar for a song called ‘Socho Zara’ which recently hit the airwaves.

The singer recorded the song in the U.S. while touring.

‘Socho Zara’ is a romantic song. Javed, when he heard that the song has been composed by Lalit, was over the moon.

Talking about how he went about for the song, Javed told IANS: “I first received a scratch from Lalit sir. I didn’t dub this song in India. I have dubbed it in New Jersey, America as I was touring that time. Producer Minara Akter too was present during the dubbing of the song there with me. It was a very fun experience while recording this song. I have sung this song with a lot of passion as the song required that kind of passion.”

“The song’s composition and lyrics speak for themselves, so there was nothing to prepare as such. But, yes. I have sung this song with all my feelings and love,” he added.

Commenting on the experience of collaborating with Lalit Pandit and Akriti, the singer shared with IANS: “Lalit Ji is a legendary artist and music composer. Of course, they were very popular as Jatin-Lalit. I have done some more songs with sir in the past and whenever I get an opportunity to work with him it’s always a new and fresh experience. So it was the same this time as well. And as I said I have dubbed this song in the US. Lalit ji was not present at that time so I have dubbed it by myself. And the best part is sir has kept the song as it is the way I had dubbed he did not make any changes or corrections to it.”

He further mentioned: “Akriti is a very talented singer and I like her voice very much. I think people will like the combination of Akriti and me together singing this song.”

The song, directed by Zeeshan Sultanuz Zaman, is available to stream on Minara Music YouTube channel.

