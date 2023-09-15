scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The whole country is raving about Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ and the credit for dishing out such a blockbuster goes to its director Atlee, who said the film is his ‘love letter to SRK sir’.

The magic of King Khan is back and how with his latest film ‘Jawan’. The film is breaking records at the box office and on Friday, a special press conference was held in Mumbai.

To celebrate the film’s success, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari and others addressed the media at YRF Studios.

When Atlee was asked about his reaction to the record-breaking numbers of the film, he said, “I am a different director. To say it in one word, the day I met Shah Rukh sir, we decided to work together and bring a film for everyone. I remember writing love letters in our teenage days on plain white sheets. ‘Jawan’ is my love letter to SRK sir.”

To this, Shah Rukh replied: “I am always hungry for love. I live for love and this love letter has made me go overboard.”

–IANS

newsline/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dunzo now defers employee salaries to November, may vacate office space
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US