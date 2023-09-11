‘Jawan’ nets Rs 286.56 crore in India, set to become top Hindi grosser of all times

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayanthara’s latest release ‘Jawan’ has unleashed a box-office Tsunami. The film, a vigilante action, has collected Rs 286.56 crore net in India in the first 4 days of its theatrical run.

The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, released on September 7 and opened to a massive Rs 75 crore net in India, worldwide it grossed over Rs 150 crore on Day 1, as per film trade website Sacnilk.

The following day, on Friday, the film witnessed a 29.03 per cent drop in its collections as it earned Rs. 53.23 crore net in India (all languages).

But, with the weekend the film swung back in action as it raked in Rs 77.83 crore net and Rs 80.5 crore net on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The weekend gave a huge boost to the film’s collections with additional collections coming in from the national capital due to the G20 shutdown as people flocked to theatres in the view of closure of shopping and food establishments.

The film, which marks director Atlee pan-India debut, collected Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in three days making it the third Bollywood film of 2023 to breach the Rs 300 crore mark after the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ and SRK’s earlier release from this year ‘Pathaan’.

It is only expected to solidify its position at the box-office in coming days given that the film is running across almost 5,000 screens in India. On Sunday, a few theatres in Mumbai ran as high as 25 shows a day for ‘Jawan’.

However, the major part of collections of the film are coming from north Indian states and the Hindi speaking audience. The Tamil audience has criticised the film because for them, it offers no novelty given that it’s a mixture of 40 odd Tamil films including Atlee’s own ‘Bigil’ and ‘Mersal’.

Some of the sequences in the film are exact copy paste, it even makes ostensible reference to Hollywood classics like ‘John Wick’ and also the Netflix series ‘Money Heist’ in certain places.

With ‘Gadar 2’ almost reaching the end of its theatrical run, ‘Jawan’ is expected to have a solo control over theatres across India and set the cash registers ringing further.