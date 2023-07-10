Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

After postponing the film from its original release date of June 2, 2023, the makers of Jawan teased fans for days before finally dropping the eagerly awaited prevue/trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Especially after the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Jawan has become one of the hottest films of Indian cinema this year.

Shah Rukh Khan film that can be termed as a true pan-Indian entertainer as it is helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and features popular South Indian stars like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles besides the King of Bollywood.

The prevue of the film features Shah Rukh Khan in 5 different looks including that of a badass bald man.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the prevue and captioned, ” Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Jawan releases on 7th September 2023.