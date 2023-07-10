scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

After postponing the film from its original release date of June 2, 2023, the makers of Jawan teased fans for days before finally dropping the eagerly awaited prevue/trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

After postponing the film from its original release date of June 2, 2023, the makers of Jawan teased fans for days before finally dropping the eagerly awaited prevue/trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Especially after the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Jawan has become one of the hottest films of Indian cinema this year.

Shah Rukh Khan film that can be termed as a true pan-Indian entertainer as it is helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and features popular South Indian stars like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles besides the King of Bollywood.

The prevue of the film features Shah Rukh Khan in 5 different looks including that of a badass bald man.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the prevue and captioned, ” Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Jawan releases on 7th September 2023.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS

News

Fans cheer Saira Banu as she flaunts '22-inch waistline' in throwback pic

News

Virat Kohli turns cameraman for Anushka Sharma’s London walk reel on Instagram

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage

Technology

Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

Technology

Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement

Technology

Apple may launch MacBook with Samsung foldable display

Technology

Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

Technology

Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US