scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jay Bhanushali speaks of his love for Mahhi Vij: 'She is the reason for me to live'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Jay Bhanushali opened up on his love story with his wife Mahhi Vij, and how she, and their daughter Tara changed have his life.

Jay is currently hosting the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerising performances in the ‘Romance Special’ episode, this weekend.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who beautifully convey the feeling of longing love through the iconic song ‘Udja Kale Kawan’, leaving everybody in awe.

Shivanshu’s performance made everyone’s heart flutter, reminding one and all about their first romance, so much so that the ever-charming host Jay shared: “I met Mahhi when I went clubbing. And three months was enough for me to know that Mahhi is the girl I want to marry. She was my first girlfriend. I had a principle that I’d get into a relationship when I genuinely feel she is the girl I want to marry, and spend the rest of my life with. Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31, 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married.”

“I invited everyone, but no one arrived as everyone thought I was a casanova. But, when the right person is in front of you, you keep everything else aside. Mahhi has changed my life; after Tara, she is the reason for me to live,” he said.

An emotional Jay further added: “In films, we often see heroes giving up their lives for their loved ones, and I never felt that way until I met Tara. She’s the one for whom I can give up my life. I have never shown this side of mine in front of Mahhi, and I never wanted to.”

In awe of Jay’s expression of love and commitment, judge of the show Sonali Bendre will hug him.

Choreographer Marzi Pestonji, and vivacious singer Shilpa Rao will be seen as the guest this weekend.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report
Next article
Khushi Kapoor slays in new ad film as a fashion force to reckon with
This May Also Interest You
News

Khushi Kapoor slays in new ad film as a fashion force to reckon with

Sports

PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report

Sports

National Football C'ship: Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh to host sub-junior boys' tier 2

News

Samantha refutes claims of her seeking Rs 25 cr financial help from a Telugu superstar for Myositis treatment

Sports

Dropped in favour of Bairstow, Ben Foakes admits to feeling lost after Ashes snub

Technology

Scientists edge closer to engineering blood vessels

News

Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster

News

I wish 'Shiv Shakti' helps new generation take pride in our roots, says Siddharth Tewary

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling unveils flash mob of Kens to surprise 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for her 40th b'day

Technology

2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric

Sports

Australian Open: Prannoy stuns Priyanshu, to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

News

Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2 (Ld)

News

Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

Sports

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

Sports

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on five-year deal

Sports

Series against Australia, England among top draws in India bilateral media rights bid: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals with 5-1 win over Switzerland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US