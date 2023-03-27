scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill in snow plough recovery video

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is on a road to recovery after his January snow plough accident, as the actor is seen walking for the first time in his latest update on social media.

The ‘Hawkeye’ star posted a video to his Instagram story in which he walks with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill.

Renner confirms in the video that he is doing all of “the walking motion” himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill taking off a percentage of his body weight as his legs slowly recover, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor captioned the post: “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over.

The actor was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him. Renner later revealed that he broke over 30 bones in the accident, writing on Instagram: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner has used Instagram over the last few months to update his fans on his recovery. Most recently, the actor posted a photo confirming that the Sno-Cat involved in the accident was returned home to him.

At the end of February, Renner posted a video of himself in physical therapy for the first time. The actor was seen rehabilitating his leg by using it to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool.

Disney announced earlier this month that Renner’s new vehicle renovation show, ‘Rennervations’, will begin streaming next month. The series follows Renner as he travels the globe to decommission vehicles and refurbish them for new uses.

–IANS

dc/dpb

Previous article
Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail
This May Also Interest You
News

Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrives in style at Manish Malhotra’s house

News

Infectious and innocent smile of Innocent immortalised in movies

Technology

Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023

Technology

Twitter admits parts of its source code leaked online on GitHub

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik’s fights

Sports

Chouhan cards bogey free 65 to win Black Bull Challenge, secure Challenge Tour card

Sports

Iran thrash Japan in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final

Sports

Bayern remains in unrest after Nagelsmann dismissal

Sports

McIlroy, Scheffler march into semi-finals

Sports

Italy beat Malta in Euro qualifiers

Sports

England, Portugal take back-to-back wins in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Sports

Serbia beat Israel in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Health & Lifestyle

CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients

Health & Lifestyle

New lab at KGMU to treat kids with clubfoot

Health & Lifestyle

38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Health & Lifestyle

Over 10% of Japanese children with Covid-related brain disease pass away: Survey

Sports

WPL 2023 final: 'Amazing feeling', 'historic win', 'feeling over the moon'; Mumbai Indians members rejoice after maiden triumph

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US