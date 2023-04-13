Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

In a star-studded event held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited, for the first time unveiled its spectacular content slate, the single largest slate ever produced by an Indian studio in any given year. The studio has lined up ready to release over 100+ stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri, capturing every emotion and genre of storytelling – Action, Drama, Thriller, Comedy, Romance, Biopics, Horror, Musicals et al.

The depth and width of this marquee offering promises to be a game-changer in the world of Indian entertainment, delivering high quality content that is both entertaining and thought provoking, with unheard of scale. This has been achieved through meticulous collaboration with some of the best creative minds in the country including Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar to name a few, featuring stories with some big superstars as well as new talent, be it actors or filmmakers.

Ms. Jyoti Deshpande, President – RIL Media and Content Business commented, “We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking centre stage in an era of explosive digital disruption. Since its inception five years ago, Jio Studios has worked very hard to lay solid foundations in scaling what is traditionally a very fragmented industry. We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world.”

“Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream. Our mission to Make in India and Show the World is vast and inclusive and will ensure the growth of the entire entertainment value chain. The future holds infinite possibilities, and this occasion marks a new chapter in our journey to give wings to the greatest stories ever told and champion the creative excellence of incredible storytellers,” concluded Ms Deshpande.

Its stellar film line-up includes:

Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan)

Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor)

Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan)

Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan & Shraddha Kapoor)

Untitled (Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon)

Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor)

Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan)

Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan)

BlackOut (Vikrant Massey & Mouni Roy)

Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi)

The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain)

Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam)

Empire (Taapsee Pannu & Arvind Swamy)

…to name just a few. Jio Studios has further produced in its mix of web originals, riveting sagas with powerhouse talent.

Jyoyi Deshpande announces Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event

Jio Studios slate include:

Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (marking Nana Patekar’s debut in OTT & Sanjay Kapoor)

Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana & a stellar ensemble cast)

Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda & Urvashi Rautela)

Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul’s debut in OTT)

Bajao (Rapper Raftaar’s OTT debut)

The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi)

Doctors (Sharad Kelkar)

A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh & Angad Bedi) and many more.

Additionally, the studio has built a Mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes Ishq Next Door (Abhay Mahajan & Natasha Bharadwaj), Do Gubbare (Mohan Agashe & Siddharth Shaw) and Hajamat (Sanjay Mishra & Anshumaan Pushkar).

Jio Studios has invested significantly in building a vast local content repertoire and is set to dominate the regional space as well with a slew of captivating stories across languages.

It has a noteworthy Marathi slate with:

Baipan Bhari Deva (Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni)

Four Blind Men (Ankush Chaudhari)

1234 (Vaidehi Parshurami and Nipun Dharmadhikari)

Kharvas (Sandesh Kulkarni)

Kaata Kirrr (Priyadarshan Jadhav)

Khashaba (Nagraj Manjule)

And is arguably the only content company to invest in premium Marathi web original series like

Kaalsutra (Subodh Bhave and Sayaji Shinde)

Eka Kaleche Mani (Prashant Damle) and Aga Aai Aho Aai (Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule).

Jyoti Deshpande announces the Marathi Slate at Jio Studios Infinite Together event

Jio Studios has also announced one of the biggest deals in the Bengali market by entering into a multi-year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment, the powerhouse of Bengali cinema to create a new era of blockbusters. The upcoming films in this partnership will include top of the line talent such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Suman Ghosh to name a few.

The studio is also backing Gujarati cinema and will present an interesting line up including Bachubhai (Siddharth Randeria), Chaandlo (Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Manav Gohil & Shraddha Dangar) & Ghulam Chor (Malhar Thakkar).

ABOUT JIO STUDIOS

Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited was set up in 2018 to build a pure play content studio focused on developing, producing, and owning intellectual property in films, web series and other content in Hindi and all other major Indian languages. It is the largest studio by far in terms of number of content assets produced, with critical acclaim not far behind with 16 films and web series of Jio Studios sweeping over 100 awards in India and internationally in the last five years. Jio Studios is designed to be the key catalyst that powers Jio’s distribution platforms and services with world class entertainment content.