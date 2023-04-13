scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business, unveils a massive slate of over 100 films and original web series

By Editorial Desk
Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business
Jyoti Deshpande and Shahid Kapoor for Bloody Daddy at the Jio Studios event

In a star-studded event held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited, for the first time unveiled its spectacular content slate, the single largest slate ever produced by an Indian studio in any given year. The studio has lined up ready to release over 100+ stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri, capturing every emotion and genre of storytelling – Action, Drama, Thriller, Comedy, Romance, Biopics, Horror, Musicals et al.

The depth and width of this marquee offering promises to be a game-changer in the world of Indian entertainment, delivering high quality content that is both entertaining and thought provoking, with unheard of scale. This has been achieved through meticulous collaboration with some of the best creative minds in the country including Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, Laxman Utekar to name a few, featuring stories with some big superstars as well as new talent, be it actors or filmmakers.

Ms. Jyoti Deshpande, President – RIL Media and Content Business commented, “We are in the most exciting and eventful phase of Indian entertainment, with storytelling taking centre stage in an era of explosive digital disruption. Since its inception five years ago, Jio Studios has worked very hard to lay solid foundations in scaling what is traditionally a very fragmented industry. We have actively partnered with some of the best names in the business and newcomers alike to reach this day, when a staggering and exciting 100 content assets have been produced, ready to be showcased to the world.”

“Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat, tell stories that not only entertain but also have purpose, partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take these stories mainstream. Our mission to Make in India and Show the World is vast and inclusive and will ensure the growth of the entire entertainment value chain. The future holds infinite possibilities, and this occasion marks a new chapter in our journey to give wings to the greatest stories ever told and champion the creative excellence of incredible storytellers,” concluded Ms Deshpande.

Its stellar film line-up includes:

  • Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan)
  • Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor)
  • Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan)
  • Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan & Shraddha Kapoor)
  • Untitled (Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon)
  • Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor)
  • Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan)
  • Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan)
  • Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan)
  • BlackOut (Vikrant Massey & Mouni Roy)
  • Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi)
  • The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain)
  • Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam)
  • Empire (Taapsee Pannu & Arvind Swamy)

…to name just a few. Jio Studios has further produced in its mix of web originals, riveting sagas with powerhouse talent.

Jyoyi Deshpande Announces Stree 2 And Bhediya 2 At The Jio Studios Infinite Together Event
Jyoyi Deshpande announces Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event

Jio Studios slate include:

  • Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (marking Nana Patekar’s debut in OTT & Sanjay Kapoor)
  • Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana & a stellar ensemble cast)
  • Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda & Urvashi Rautela)
  • Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul’s debut in OTT)
  • Bajao (Rapper Raftaar’s OTT debut)
  • The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi)
  • Doctors (Sharad Kelkar)
  • A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh & Angad Bedi) and many more.

Additionally, the studio has built a Mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes Ishq Next Door (Abhay Mahajan & Natasha Bharadwaj), Do Gubbare (Mohan Agashe & Siddharth Shaw) and Hajamat (Sanjay Mishra & Anshumaan Pushkar).

Jio Studios has invested significantly in building a vast local content repertoire and is set to dominate the regional space as well with a slew of captivating stories across languages.

It has a noteworthy Marathi slate with:

  • Baipan Bhari Deva (Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni)
  • Four Blind Men (Ankush Chaudhari)
  • 1234 (Vaidehi Parshurami and Nipun Dharmadhikari)
  • Kharvas (Sandesh Kulkarni)
  • Kaata Kirrr (Priyadarshan Jadhav)
  • Khashaba (Nagraj Manjule)

And is arguably the only content company to invest in premium Marathi web original series like

  • Kaalsutra (Subodh Bhave and Sayaji Shinde)
  • Eka Kaleche Mani (Prashant Damle) and Aga Aai Aho Aai (Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule).
Jyoti Deshpande Announces The Marathi Slate At Jio Studios Infinite Together Event
Jyoti Deshpande announces the Marathi Slate at Jio Studios Infinite Together event

Jio Studios has also announced one of the biggest deals in the Bengali market by entering into a multi-year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment, the powerhouse of Bengali cinema to create a new era of blockbusters. The upcoming films in this partnership will include top of the line talent such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Suman Ghosh to name a few.

The studio is also backing Gujarati cinema and will present an interesting line up including Bachubhai (Siddharth Randeria), Chaandlo (Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Manav Gohil & Shraddha Dangar) & Ghulam Chor (Malhar Thakkar).

ABOUT JIO STUDIOS

Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited was set up in 2018 to build a pure play content studio focused on developing, producing, and owning intellectual property in films, web series and other content in Hindi and all other major Indian languages. It is the largest studio by far in terms of number of content assets produced, with critical acclaim not far behind with 16 films and web series of Jio Studios sweeping over 100 awards in India and internationally in the last five years. Jio Studios is designed to be the key catalyst that powers Jio’s distribution platforms and services with world class entertainment content.

Previous article
Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling
Next article
Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent 'medical complication'
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku played some unbelievable shots; credit goes to the way he finished, says Rashid Khan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Daisy Ridley announces she's back as Rey in new 'Star Wars' movie

Sports

Super Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC begin campaign with 2-1 win against Aizawl FC

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

News

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' to showcase progressive dynamics of saas-bahu relation

Health & Lifestyle

As Covid cases rise, it's back to masks in UP

News

Neha Marda hospitalised due to pregnancy complications

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Sports

Super Cup: Defending champion FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC renew rivalry

Health & Lifestyle

New light on Nehru's J&K policy at launch of Sandeep Bamzai's 'Gilded Cage'

Technology

vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US