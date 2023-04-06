scorecardresearch
Johnny Depp returns to the screen after 3 years with 'Jeanne du Barry' at Cannes

By Agency News Desk

Paris, April 6 (IANS) French filmmaker-actress Maiwenn’s historical drama “Jeanne du Barry”, starring Johnny Depp as the French king Louis XV, is slated for a world premiere on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival’s 76th edition, ‘Variety’ has confirmed.

The movie marks Depp’s acting comeback after a three-year hiatus following his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard that culminated in a defamation trial won by Depp in December.

Maiwenn’s sixth feature, the period movie revolves around the tumultuous relationship of the French king and his lover, Jeanne du Barry (played by Maiwenn), whom he brought into the Versailles Palace to live near him even though she wasn’t a noble.

Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved”, ultimately died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. He reigned for 59 years, the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV.

Depp, according to ‘Variety’, barely spoke French before the start of filming, so it will be interesting to see how he pulls it off without an accent.

Maiwenn was previously at Cannes in 2011 with “Polisse”, which won the Jury Prize, and in 2015 with “My King”, which earned Emmanuelle Bercot a best actress award. “Jeanne du Barry” is also expected to play in competition.

The Cannes Film Festival will unveil its Official Selection on April 13, notes ‘Variety’. It has meanwhile confirmed a pair of anticipated U.S. movies, Martin Scorsese’s Leo DiCaprio-starrer “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, which marks the return of Harrison Ford to the famous franchise.

Ruben Ostlund, the two-time Palme d’Or director of “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness”, will preside over the jury.

–IANS

srb/

Entertainment Today

