Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

By News Bureau

Sujoy Mukherjee, the son of the late actor-director Joy Mukherjee, is making his directorial debut with the film ‘Kalpvriksh’. The plot of the film revolves around the sufferings of a parent vis-a-vis their over ambitious and selfish children.

The basic idea of the story was given by Anandji of Kalyanji Anandji fame, story, screenplay and dialogues are by Sunil, Sudhir and Sujoy.

Talking about the film, Sujoy said, “I am making this film ‘Kalpvriksh’ with the basic theme of not selling or destroying the properties and assets received in legacy from the elders.”

With the film, Sujoy takes forward his father’s banner Joy Mukerji Productions and also incorporates classic glimpses of the golden era.

Talking about his father, he said, “He was the joy of Indian cinema. To see him act in films was like going to an acting school, he was a gurukul. My father late Shri Joy Mukherjee has left a beautiful legacy which I would like to reintroduce.”

In addition, he will also be working in association with Dilip Shukla to direct ‘Ganga’ which revolves around Ganga, an orphan from Lathipur, a small village in Uttar Pradesh.

As the film progresses, the lead has to fight with enemies of society, evil and powerful villains for the sake of the poor and oppressed. Ganga becomes a ray of hope and emerges as a hero.

Dilip said, “I am honoured to be associated with Joy Mukerji Productions & Royal Cinemas. They are the oldest & the flag bearers of our Indian Film Industry. My association with them for Ganga will only expand my audience base in different regions & fetch me a broader audience base.”

