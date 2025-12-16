Jr NTR Joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Spy Universe About to Explode!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 is already among the most anticipated films in Yash Raj Films’ ever-expanding Spy Universe, and the latest buzz has taken fan excitement to a whole new level. According to recent reports, RRR superstar Jr NTR is likely to join the high-octane sequel, significantly boosting both its scale and star power.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Aditya Chopra is planning a substantial role for the South Indian megastar. Jr NTR’s character is said to go far beyond a cameo, with insiders suggesting that he may either feature as a parallel lead or step in as a formidable antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. If true, this would mark one of the biggest cross-industry collaborations in Indian cinema.

Interestingly, the confirmation of Pathaan 2 did not come through an official studio announcement but surfaced during Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Dubai. At a real estate launch event, where a tower named after SRK was unveiled, the developer casually revealed that Pathaan 2 is in development. A video clip from the event quickly went viral, capturing the moment when the speaker said, “Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai… like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai.” The statement instantly sent fans into a frenzy across social media.

THIS IS WAR There will be CARNAGE in theatres today. Proud of #War2 and can’t wait to see your reactions to this entertainer. Only in cinemas near you in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.



Book your tickets now! https://t.co/5uc5EmwumW | https://t.co/lXCDuadpTC @ihrithik… pic.twitter.com/QSIry9JRN9 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 13, 2025

The timing of the announcement added to the buzz, coinciding with Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar opening to an impressive ₹200 crore at the box office. Fan pages quickly connected the dots, with one viral post calling Pathaan the highest-grossing film of the Spy Universe and predicting that Pathaan 2 would go on floors next year, possibly after the release of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha.

Meanwhile, industry chatter suggests that Pathaan 2 will begin shooting next year and will be filmed extensively in Chile. According to reports, discussions around filming in Chile gained traction during the recent visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font to India. Filmmaker-actor Anshuman Jha confirmed that concrete talks are underway for Pathaan 2 to be shot there, aiming to showcase the country’s scenic beauty on a global cinematic stage.

In terms of franchise planning, Pathaan 2 is expected to release ahead of the much-hyped Tiger vs Pathaan. Reports indicate that the sequel will play a crucial role in setting up the eventual clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger, laying the groundwork for future conflicts in the Spy Universe.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises a stylish, action-packed spectacle and is being touted as the director’s most massy entertainer yet — a powerful celebration of SRK’s legacy and superstardom.