scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, June 27 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR on Tuesday termed the death of his fan Shyam as very painful. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam.

In a statement, the actor said not knowing how and under what circumstances he died is heartbreaking. Jr NTR requested the government authorities to immediately conduct a probe into Shyam’s death.

The actor’s die-hard fan allegedly died of suicide on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

Jr NTR’s statement came hours after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough probe into the death of Shyam under suspicious circumstances.

Naidu took to Twitter to demand an impartial probe as hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR was trending on the microblogging site.

The 23-year-old unemployed youth was found hanging. However, several people have raised suspicion over the cause of death. Photographs of Shyam’s body went viral on social media.

Netizens doubted the police version that it was a suicide and alleged that somebody murdered him and made it look like suicide. However, a selfie video recorded by Shyam before committing suicide surfaced on Tuesday.

In the video, he could be seen apologising to his parents. The youth said he had no interest in taking up a job and hence he was ending his life.

The young man had pushed the security persons to hug the actor at a film event in Hyderabad in March this year.

After attending the event, Jr NTR was walking off the stage, surrounded by several security persons. Suddenly, a person (Shyam) pushed the security persons and hugged Jr NTR from behind. The fan looked very emotional. While the actor’s security tried to pull the fan away, Jr NTR stopped them. The actor hugged the fan. The video had gone viral on social media. It was widely shared during the last few hours along with the hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR.

Several TDP leaders have demanded a thorough probe into the death of Shyam. Party president Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.”

“Pained to learn about the suspicious death of unemployed youngster Shyam. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam,” tweeted Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

–IANS

ms/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon
This May Also Interest You
News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

'Big Boss OTT 2' : Jad’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US