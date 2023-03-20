scorecardresearch
Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

Alka Yagnik is celebrating her birthday on March 20, Juhi Chawla wished her on this special day and gave her credit for making many of her tracks famous.

By News Bureau

As popular singer, Alka Yagnik is celebrating her birthday on March 20, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla wished her on this special day and gave her credit for making many of her tracks famous.

Juhi shared a throwback picture with Alka and also a solo photograph of her. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Alkaji..A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice, that made my songs famous…truly indebted..”

Alka has also responded: “Thank you for giving my voice your gorgeous face! Love you.”

Alka has sung a number of songs which were picturised on Juhi like ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Mujhse Mohabbat Ka Izhar Karta’ from ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Jadu Teri Nazar’ from ‘Darr’, ‘Aur Kya’ from ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, among others.

Born on March 20, 1966, Alka started her career with singing bhajans for Akashvani and later became successful with the popular dance track ‘EK Do Tee’ from 1988 movie ‘Tezaab’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ along with Ila Arun from 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’ and was among the topmost singers of the 90s era singing almost 9,000 songs in 300 films.

Her romantic duets with Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam are still loved. After Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, she is the third topmost female singer who has sung the maximum number of female solos in movies.

