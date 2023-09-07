scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jyotika praises Kangana Ranaut for ‘Chandramukhi 2’, calls her ‘one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema’

Jyothika has praised Kangana Ranaut for her appearance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’

By Agency News Desk
Jyotika praises Kangana Ranaut for ‘Chandramukhi 2’, calls her ‘one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema’
Jyotika praises Kangana Ranaut for ‘Chandramukhi 2’, calls her ‘one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema’ pic courtesy news agency

South superstar Jyothika has praised Kangana Ranaut for her appearance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and tagged her as “one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema,” adding that she is a huge fan of her work. 

Kangana reprises a role that was played by Jyotika in the original film. Previously Kangana had expressed her admiration for Jyothika’s performance in ‘Chandramukhi,’ stating that she watches Jyothika’s iconic portrayal almost daily to prepare for her role.

In a heartwarming response, Jyotika conveyed her immense pride and excitement at seeing Kangana take on the role of Chandramukhi. She praised Kangana’s appearance and revealed herself as a huge fan of Kangana’s work.

“Feel extremely proud to see one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema play the role of #Chandramukhi, @KanganaTeam you look ravishing and I’m a huge fan of your work and I’m waiting to see this one specially for you,” she posted.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is an upcoming Tamil-language comedy horror film written and directed by P. Vasu. It is a sequel to Chandramukhi (2005).

The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role along with Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu (reprising his role), Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Y. G. Mahendran, Ravi Mariya and others playing supporting roles.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noel Gallagher gets banned from driving for 6 months
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US