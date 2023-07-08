scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

K-pop powerhouse TXT team up with Jonas Brothers for new single 'Do It Like That'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The globally renowned K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT comprising of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai in a massive collaboration teamed up with the Grammy nominated power-pop Jonas Brothers, and released a fun and energetic single ‘Do It Like That’ recently. The track was accompanied by a highly playful music video.

Upon releasing the track, the members of TXT shared their thoughts on it, with the group leader Soobin calling Do It Like That’ the “summer anthem of the year” and “a perfect soundtrack to summer.”

Giving his thoughts, Yeonjun said: “I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track. ‘Do It Like That’ has an infectious melody that’ll make everyone want to sing along.”

“‘Do It Like That’ is the first song we recorded in the States. So it was an exciting, new experience,” said Beomgyu who went on to describe the track as “a perfect song to listen to while cruising down the road.”

Taehyn said: “‘Do It Like That’ is a special track for us. I would even call it ‘the collaboration of the year. My favorite part of the track is where Joe Jonas is singing a very fast-paced melody.”

Hueningkai said: “It’s a song that you want to listen to when you’re headed on a trip with your besties or whenever you need to recall the happiest moments in your life.”

The song is an energetic, infectiously catchy, upbeat and witty track mixing up traditional K-pop with a bit of R&B, power-pop and amazingly choreographed dance moves.

Featuring masterful production, the song is produced by the highly popular pop-rock frontman Ryan Tedder who expertly creates a crystal clear sound design that carries a very open sound making the whole track feel incredibly alive.

The song is a power-packed summer dance anthem that explores the sheer thrill of infatuation and its energy and catchiness make it an instant classic.

The collaborative single arrived with an accompanying music video featuring both bands. As soon as a film slate hits, the visual opens with TXT and Jonas Brothers dancing and vibing to the track.

‘Do It Like That’ is now available on all global streaming platforms and on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024
Next article
'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting
This May Also Interest You
News

'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting

News

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024

Technology

Global public cloud revenue crosses $500 bn, Microsoft leads

Technology

Blood plasma proteins can better explain long Covid: Study

News

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx is 'all good' in new health update about 'Django Unchained' star

Technology

Board games can help boost maths ability in young children: Study

News

Ringo Starr talks about 'New' Beatles Track at 83rd b'day celebration

Technology

Don't want to replace Twitter but create less angry place for users: Instagram head

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Offers feature-rich experience at affordable price

News

With over 100 VFX industrial light, Harrison Ford de-aged for 'Indiana Jones 5'

News

Manoj Muntashir finally tenders 'unconditional apologies' for 'Adipurush'

Technology

China slaps hefty fines on Alibaba, Tencent as part of regulatory crackdown

Technology

Job cuts drop 49% in US in June, lowest in 7 months

News

Alia wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on b’day: 'You make everything wonderful'

Technology

Meta launches Android beta for Threads that reached 70 mn users

Technology

Twitter sues top law firm that received $90 mn in Musk deal

News

Kanu Behl: To address sexual repression, we must first acknowledge it

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US