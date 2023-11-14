‘Kabuliwala’ poster shows paternal affection between Mithun Chakraborty’s character & little girl

The first poster of the upcoming film ‘Kabuliwala’, which stars veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, was unveiled on the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday. The poster shows the veteran actor in his role of ‘Kabuliwala’ walking down a street as a sweet little girl by his side.

Behind them one can see the old world architecture of a city and banners with Bangla language and a few people sitting in the background. The foreground has handpump out of focus.

The film is based on a short story by Rabindranath Tagore, and 60 per cent of its story unfolds in Kolkata with the rest in Afghanistan.

The cast of the film comprises Mithun Chakraborty in the role of Rahmat, and Anumegha portraying the lovable Mini. Accompanying them are Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, depicting the parents of Mini.

This film follows the story of Rahmat, a middle-aged Afghan man, whose paternal affection for the Mini knows no bounds. It beautifully captures a bygone era brimming with the profound significance of love, transcending geographical borders and cultural distinctions.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and SVF, has been directed by Suman Ghosh, and is set to arrive in cinemas during Christmas 2023.