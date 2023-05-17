Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend voice to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Playback singers Kailash Kher and Javed Ali have teamed up for the song ‘Mere Maula’, a Sufi track to be added to the streaming show ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge.

The song exemplifies the trend of adding new dimensions to a show’s narrative through a track.

Kailash Kher said, “The song ‘Mere Maula’ is dedicated to the Lord. It is also a song that emotes the feeling of love and overlaps it with hardships and loss, as well. The song is very well written, well paced and has just the right amount of flavour.”

“I always believe that with any soundtrack, it’s very good to have spice but not too much, and that is what our composers Abhimanyu Singh and Souvik Chakraborty have done. It’s a very peaceful song. What really touched my heart are the song’s lyrics. There are some really meaningful Urdu and Persian words integrated in the song, which add a beautiful layer to the track. It’s touching and mournful at the same time. It brings out the sentiment of the series perfectly,” the singer added.

The song has been released in partnership with Zee Music Company, and adds an extra layer of emotion and depth to the narrative, enhancing the viewers’ overall experience.

Javed Ali said, “Singing this song was an extremely enjoyable experience for me. This is my second project with Kailashji and I hope the audiences shower as much love as they did for our first project. This genre is not explored a lot nowadays and even I haven’t experimented with it in the recent past. So I really enjoyed working on ‘Mere Maula’.

“I remember I was travelling and was out of the city for a month or so and they really worked around my schedule to make this happen. So I’d really like to thank the entire family of ‘Taj’, especially Abhimanyu Singh and Souvik Chakraborty, for creating something so fabulous and getting me to be a part of it.”

Created by Contiloe Digital, ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’ is available for streaming on ZEE5.

–IANS

aa/arm