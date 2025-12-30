Kaju’s Face Not Revealed Yet? Bharti Singh On AI-Generated Pics Of Her Newborn

Popular comedian and television personality Bharti Singh recently addressed an unusual and concerning situation involving her newborn son. Bharti, who welcomed her second baby boy on December 19, revealed in a vlog that she has been receiving AI-generated images claiming to show her baby’s face—even though she and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya, have not officially revealed the child’s appearance yet.

In the vlog shared on Bharti’s YouTube channel, she clarified that all such images circulating online are completely fake. The couple has affectionately named their newborn “Kaju,” but have chosen to keep his face private for the time being. Bharti explained that while they often post pictures featuring the baby, his face is always covered using emojis or cartoon graphics.

The topic was first brought up in the vlog by Bharti’s niece, Diksha, who spoke about how fans and strangers have been using artificial intelligence tools to manipulate existing family photos. Diksha explained that people are creating edited images in which Bharti and Harsh’s first son, Golla, is shown holding a baby, alongside Harsh and the newborn. While the family deliberately covers Kaju’s face in these photos, some individuals are removing the emojis and generating entirely new facial features using AI.

“People are making photos where Golla is holding a baby along with Harsh bhaiya and Kaju,” Diksha said. “We have obviously covered the baby’s face because we will reveal it later. But people are using AI to create a face and sending it to us through emails and Instagram, saying this is Kaju. All of this is fake and created using AI.”

Bharti echoed her niece’s concerns and made it clear that these images do not represent her child in any way. Speaking directly to her audience, she said that the family intentionally uses emojis, cartoons, or graphics to hide Kaju’s face whenever they post pictures online. However, some people have been removing these coverings and replacing them with AI-generated faces, presenting them as real.

“I want to make this very clear,” Bharti said in the vlog. “We always put a cartoon or emoji on Kaju’s face. But people are removing it and using AI to create different versions of his face. So let me tell you, we have not revealed Kaju’s face yet. Whatever people are creating using AI is fake. When we finally reveal his face, that will be the real Kaju. All these AI-generated Kajus are fake. The real Kaju is with us.”

Despite the seriousness of the issue, Bharti maintained her trademark humor and calm demeanor, adding that while people may continue creating such images, it does not bother her family. She emphasized that they will reveal their baby’s face only when they feel ready, and until then, fans should not believe any images circulating online.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, where they posted a heartfelt announcement for their fans and well-wishers. They have also been documenting Bharti’s pregnancy and delivery journey on their YouTube channel, offering followers an honest and emotional glimpse into their lives.

In one of the vlogs posted just before delivery, Bharti became emotional while sharing that her water broke at home early in the morning. The video showed her preparing to head to the hospital, supported by Harsh and other family members. Fans praised her for being open and real about the experience, especially while balancing motherhood and work.

Bharti and Harsh got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025, sharing the news with their followers through social media and vlogs. Their first child, a son named Laksh, lovingly called Golla, was born in 2022 and frequently appears in their videos.

Over the years, Bharti has built a strong connection with her audience by sharing personal moments from her life, while also setting clear boundaries—especially when it comes to her children’s privacy. Her recent clarification serves as a reminder of the growing misuse of AI technology and the importance of respecting personal space, particularly for public figures and their families.