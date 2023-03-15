scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut pens note for co-star Raghava Lawrence as ‘Chandramukhi 2’ wraps up

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2' and penned a note for co-star Raghava Lawrence, by whom she feels very inspired.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and penned a note for co-star Raghava Lawrence, by whom she feels very inspired.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Lawrence and wrote: “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started, I requested for one.”

“I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer, actually as a back dancer, but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being. Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday, sir. Had such a great time working with you.”

The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

‘Chandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king’s court who’s known for her breathtaking beauty.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Noti Binodini’ in the pipeline.

