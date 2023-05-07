scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut declines suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Kangana Ranaut has declined suggestion of buying Twitter followers as she does not want too many people to see her communications with her fans.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has declined suggestion of buying Twitter followers as she does not want too many people to see her communications with her fans.

Kangana gave an answer to a fan, who suggested her to “buy followers” like “other actresses”.

The social media user wrote: “Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this.”

Kangana replied by saying: “No, no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for… there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility.”

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen on screen in ‘Dhaakad’, will be seen in ‘Emergency’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

