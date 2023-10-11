scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut goes for India vs Afghanistan cricket pre-match in IAF uniform

By Agency News Desk
Kangana Ranaut goes for India vs Afghanistan cricket pre-match in IAF uniform
Kangana Ranaut goes for India vs Afghanistan cricket pre-match in IAF uniform

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Tejas’, was recently seen in the avatar of a female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force at the pre-match event of India vs Afghanistan.

‘Tejas’ is a grand spectacle which honours the female pilots in the IAF, as well as the IAF and the nation.

The actress had recently met the as-of-now first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot in the IAF, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, and now she went to Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in her Air Force uniform to promote the film.

Wearing the proud and revered uniform of the IAF, the ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress was looking absolutely strong and fierce, having the exact same vibe as that of a female officer.

The movie had released its trailer recently and showcases high production, as well as more authentic portrayals of the Indian Air Force, and even shows India’s own indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, HAL Tejas, in combat.

The movie, while not based on the aircraft itself, does feature it. ‘Tejas’ is based on the life of pilot Tejas Gill and shows her as both a rescue and attack pilot, who is attacking Pakistan Air Force and combating their on-ground terrorist forces, as well as engaging in dog fights with the PAF.

Distributed and produced by RSVP, ‘Tejas’ stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

20
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cher not letting age stop her from loving as she relishes romance with her boyfriend
Next article
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith living separately for 7 years
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US