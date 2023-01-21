scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for 'Emergency'.

By News Bureau

Actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for ‘Emergency’. In a post on social media, she hinted about enemies who worked over time to stop her from making the film, and shared that she had to mortgage her properties while making it.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of BTS pictures from the sets of the film and shared a long note about her experience working on ‘Emergency’.

The actress mentions: “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today, a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it.”

“From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested.”

“I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn’t share all this, honestly because I didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain.”

She added: “At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true…You must work hard that’s given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break.”

“Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t…. if you break and shatter in pieces… celebrate… Because it’s time for you to reborn. .It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before…Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me.”

“P.S all those who care about me please know that I’m in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love.”

The actress will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’.

The film, directed by Kangana, also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana also has Sarwesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. Her film ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ is in pipeline.

Previous article
'Cobra Kai' renewed for sixth and final season at Netflix
Next article
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' breaks Spotify's all-time one-week record
This May Also Interest You
News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

News

Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India pull out injured Hardik Singh ahead of crucial crossover match

Technology

Google's R&D division 'Area 120' hit significantly in layoffs

News

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' breaks Spotify's all-time one-week record

News

'Cobra Kai' renewed for sixth and final season at Netflix

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US