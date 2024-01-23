Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’ release date

A 4 time National Awardee and critically acclaimed Kangana Ranaut continues to reign supreme in the Indian film industry with her noteworthy performances one after another. A power performer, the actress is gearing up to win the audiences yet again in her highly anticipated upcoming period political drama ‘Emergency’ which stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. ‘Emergency’ is a mega budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi.

Scheduled for a grand worldwide release, ‘Emergency’ is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2024. Written, directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film’s release date was announced by the actress through a poster which features her as the Late Prime Minister on the front page of a newspaper.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kangana Ranaut said, “Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post ‘Manikarnika’, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama.”

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.