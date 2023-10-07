Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' sets trailer unveiling on Air Force Day

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming film ‘Tejas’, will be unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Air Force Day in India. As the film in all sense celebrates the true spirit of patriotism, the release of the trailer on Air Force Day indeed marks a perfect day.

‘Tejas’ is a patriotic action film and stars Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Tejas Gill, who is ready to take on the enemies of the nation and make them taste their own medicine.

Earlier, giving a short glimpse into its action-packed world, the teaser promised a never seen before experience for the audience.

From the word go, the teaser dove into the slow build up of action and it opens with a long shot of an aircraft hangar with its gates slowly sliding open as an Indian Air Force aircraft makes its way out.

It then cuts to a shot of Kangana in silhouette inside a locker room taking out her dog tag chain and wearing it, The viewers then get to see her titular character’s name on her uniform, Tejas Gill. The shot is then intercut with that of the aircraft taxiing out of the hangar.

Produced by RSVP, ‘Tejas’ is written and Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

