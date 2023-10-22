Kangana Ranaut to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Lav Kush Ramlila

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her aerial combat film ‘Tejas’, is all set to grace the iconic Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort ground, in Delhi. The actress will attend the Dussehra celebration in the national capital on October 24 and will participate in the Ravan Dahan, a tradition in which an effigy of Ravan is set ablaze by shooting an arrow.

Usually, the Prime Minister of the country does the Ravan Dahan but since this year PM Modi is busy with elections, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women from all walks of life for the Ramlila, this is also to mark the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The bill was signed by President Droupadi Murmu on September 28, 2023. The reservation will come into force soon after the first delimitation (frozen until 2026).

This year a lot of film and television stars have graced the Lav Kush Ramlila. Recently, actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, who are known for their work in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, attended the Luv Kush Ramlila festivities held at Lal Quila in New Delhi and witnessed the grand celebrations.

Aasif Sheikh, who had graced the city with his presence last year alongside his onscreen wife, Anita Bhabi, essayed by Vidisha Srivastava, expressed his joy at returning to Navratri festivities once again in Delhi, where he has spent a significant time of his life.

This year’s Ramlila sees the infusion of cutting-edge technology. A three-story stage adorned with special 3D and LED lights has been installed at the venue to create a visually stunning experience.