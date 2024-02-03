Kangana Ranaut: Was financially supporting my family, ruffling many feathers at 21

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has joined the viral social media trend of “lets see you at 21”, in which she said that she was supporting her family, won a National Award and ruffled many feathers.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 21.

She wrote: “Catching up with the trend of let’s see you at 21.”

The actress then shared a close up photograph of herself and wrote: “Baby fat face.”

In the last picture, she mentioned about what all she did when she was 21, which includes winning an award for the drama ‘Fashion’ in 2008 and financially helping her family.

“I am very proud of myself at 21, I was already financially supporting my family, National Award winner and ruffling many feathers.”

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen on screen in ‘Tejas’, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, where she will be seen in playing the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. It is slated to release on July 14.

–IANS

