Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her portrayal of strong-willed characters on the screen, on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her upcoming roles, saying you are the director of your life, make it a blockbuster.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a collage of her looks from the three upcoming films– ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Tejas’, and ‘Emergency’. Along with it she wrote: “You are the director of your life…make it a blockbuster,” followed by red heart emojis.

Kangana will be next seen in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which is a Tamil-language comedy horror film written and directed by P. Vasu, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. The film is a sequel to the 2005 movie ‘Chandramukhi’. It stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana in the titular role, with Vadivelu, Srushti Dange and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release on September 19.

She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwala, and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

The actress also has ‘Emergency’, which is a biographical historical drama film, directed and produced by herself. In the film she will be portraying the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on November 24.

Her last project as the producer was romantic comedy drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

